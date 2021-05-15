3 more prisons will be ready before the end of the year – Church of Pentecost Chairman

According to him, the decision to construct the multi-purpose prison facilities across the country was inspired by the “Possessing the Nations” theme of the church.

The Church of Pentecost has been receiving commendations following the building of a fully furnished three dormitory blocks with the capacity to accommodate 300 inmates and was handed over to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The facility also comprises an administration block, a chapel which will also serve as classrooms, football pitch, baptistry, modern washrooms, mechanized borehole, offices, infirmary, workshops, and other auxiliary facilities.

It was jointly commissioned by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and the Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II.

Apostle Nyamekye assured that the church will continue to contribute its quota to the development of the country.

“After all, that is the essence of the love of Christ made manifest to all humankind,” he said.

He revealed that three similar prison facilities at various stages of completion are under construction at Nsawam, Obuasi, and Damango, all funded by the church.

Some people have questioned the choice by the Church of Pentecost to build prisons instead of other pressing necessities, but Apostle Nyamekye dispelled such questions.