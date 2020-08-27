The renowned man of God has said that several tribulations that characterized his early years as a young man resulted in him losing some of his fingers.

Ghanaweb.com reported him as having told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that, while growing up he battled numerous spirits and nearly lost his life on several occasions.

He explained that he used to pay frequent visits to shrines due to his incessant thirst for success and in one such instance, he had to sacrifice his fingers for what he wanted.

“Of all the battles in life, the spiritual battle is easily the most significant. It is always said that before anything of worth happens in the physical, it must be settled in the spiritual. It happened in the spiritual realm but sacrificed my fingers for it,” Duncan-Williams disclosed.

“At age 20 something significant happened. I had nightmares, hallucinations and heard voices at home; spiritual voices contending with the voice of truth, grace. I was captured by the spirit, instructed by it to light a candle and dip my hands into the burning flame.

“I obeyed without question but with pain. My lips at a point were sealed until the pain had become unbearable. My fingers darkened in the flames until they turned into ashes. My shouts attracted siblings who came and rushed me to Korle Bu Hospital where I was admitted for months.”

