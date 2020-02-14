Nigeria’s former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside has revealed how he initiated women into occultism by just having sex with them.

He said the uncontrollable appetite for wealth pushed him into joining the cult and per the covenant, the number of women especially virgins he slept with determined his next level.

In an interview with Brila FM’s Ifeanyi Udeze on Tuesday February 11, the former goalie turned Pastor said he secretly went into occultism without people knowing.

“It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know.

“I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.

"I slept with women just to initiate them and increase my level in occultism” – Ex-goalkeeper

READ ALSO: “Aw Jesus, I’m dead” – Native doctor hospitalised after meeting girlfriend in bed with her ex-lover

“What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.

“I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on,” Idah Peterside disclosed.