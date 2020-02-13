Some residents in Kawangware 56, Kenya’s Nairobi on Wednesday, February 12, torched houses of the landlord in question.

They accused him of killing a tenant over KSh 2,500 rent arrears.

The landlord, Ngángá Gitau, is said to have stabbed to death 26-year-old Warren Jirongo after he failed to pay his rent for the month of January 2020, according to Tuko.co.ke.

A report by Citizen TV said that some angry residents stormed the landlord's compound torching the semi-permanent houses to ashes following the claims he had killed Jirongo.

Angry landlord stabs to death orphan tenant who’s a garbage collector over ₵134 January arrears

The 26-year-old is said to have been an orphan and worked as a garbage collector in the slums. His neighbours described him as a hardworking man who struggled to make ends meet.

READ ALSO: Woman arrested for always beating up husband for ‘refusing’ to impregnate her

After burning down his houses, the angry residents later took to the streets with weapons asking the landlord who has since gone into hiding, to come out.

It took the intervention of the police to disperse the mob but they had already damaged Ngángá Gitau’s properties.

The body of the deceased was moved to the City mortuary as investigations into his killing continue.