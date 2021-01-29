According to the Kenyan woman, she has prayed to God for a man for a long time but he only brings either married or already engaged men her way, so she has decided to take her destiny into her own hands.

The lady who identifies herself as @WamboWangechi on Twitter disclosed she misses having a man by her side.

"A few years back I used to ignore men a lot. Now I am missing to have one of my own and get married, the problem is that when you pray to God, He has also changed nowadays. He gives you those who have already been taken," she tweeted.

She took to the social media platform with a lot of desperation to invite men to date her, saying it is about time to have a man of her own.

"Single men, where are you? I swear, I have my own land and cattle and you won't struggle much. Let's leave sideshows, we will have a wedding in May and I will pay the dowry. As long as the man has a voice, I don't have a problem," she wrote.

In other news, a female cyclist and her groom chose to deviate from the usual display of a fleet of luxury cars at their wedding, but instead, use bicycles.

The ceremony was attended by guests most of whom came riding on bicycles.

The popular female Sierra Leonean cyclist, Isata Sama Mondeh tied the knot with her lover over the weekend.

Both the bride and the groom rode on bicycles to and from the ceremony, according to reports.

Their friends too took a cue from them and opted for bicycles instead of conventional motor vehicles.

The wedding was reportedly well attended by many cyclists in Sierra Leone, making the event super beautiful.

It is further reported that the bride, Isata Sama Mondeh is Sierra Leone’s current fastest female cyclist and also the first female bicycle mechanic in the West African country.

According to Sierraloaded, Isata had participated in the Tour de Lunsar and won the first position in the female category.

She is also the first female bike mechanic to own a bike shop with several cyclists working under her.

As Sierra Leone’s first female mechanic, she is breaking stereotypes and working hard to build up a business that might support her and her family.

A video of the bicycle-themed wedding was uploaded to the internet and it has been receiving a lot of reactions with most people expressing admiration for the couple and the path they chose to toe.