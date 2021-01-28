According to reports, the Nigerian soldier drove on a one-way and caused traffic congestion.

When a civilian questioned why he broke the traffic rule by driving on a one-way road, the military man got infuriated and allegedly slapped the man.

As if that was not enough, the officer of the law rushed to his car and pulled out a cutlass, threatening to slaughter the civilian who did not appear to be scared as he dared him to go ahead with his threat.

The two are seen baying at each other in a heated altercation in the full glare of bystanders who filmed the development.

In other news, a 20-year-old lady has made a video in which she narrates that her father has been sleeping with her even when her mother is at home.

The young lady identified as Fatima Usman from Owo in Nigeria’s Ondo State has accused her father of having sexual relations with her.

She gave her father’s name in the video as Usman Momoh Sani who works in a tertiary institution in the aforementioned state.

According to her, the sexual abuse which is equally incestuous has been going on for a long time and she could not voice it out to anyone because her father always threatened to kill her if she dared expose him.

Fatima alleged that her father had been sleeping with her for long even while her mother was at home.

“Whenever I refused to have sex with my father, he would send me out of the house at midnight.

“My father has been sleeping with me for a very long, and whenever I refused, he would send me out of the room.

“If I say I will voice out, he would be threatening to kill me.

“He would bring out a knife and show me that if I tell anybody he would kill me.

“My mother did not bother to check on me whether I slept in the room or not,” Fatima Usman alleges in the video that is currently circulating on social media and attracting a lot of reactions.