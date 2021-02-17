According to the news outlet, the man, identified as Kong, had researched the packaging designs of real vaccines before making more than 58,000 of his own concoctions.

It is further reported that a batch of the vaccines was smuggled overseas, but it is not known where they were sent to.

Kong is reported to be among 70 people who have been arrested for similar crimes since the struggle for a vaccine for the deadly virus began.

“The arrests, involving more than 20 cases, came as Beijing vowed to crack down on fraudulent vaccines.

“Even though most of the cases surfaced late last year, new details were released this week.

“According to a court ruling, Kong and his team made a profit of 18m yuan ($2.78m; £2m) by putting saline solution or mineral water in syringes and hawking them as Covid vaccines since August last year.

“A batch of 600 of these vaccines were sent to Hong Kong last November before they were shipped abroad. The sales were made on the basis the vaccines were acquired via “internal channels” of genuine manufacturers.

“In other cases, counterfeit vaccines were sold at inflated prices in hospitals. Other criminals also conducted inoculation programmes of their own and had “village doctors” vaccinate people with fake jabs in their homes and cars.

“China’s highest prosecuting body, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has urged regional agencies to cooperate with the police to curb such activities, the BBC reported.

In other news, a mother of four children has narrated how her husband impregnated her two daughters in a kiosk at Kasoa SCC in the Weija Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to Adomonline.com, the suspect, Kweku Boateng who happens to be the step-father of the girls has since been arrested by the Kasoa Tollbooth Police. The woman identified as Auntie Gladys narrated the sad incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday.

She said that before settling down with Mr. Boateng, she had three children and later had another child with him but life became unbearable after the suspect started spending money on women and abusing her as well.

“When we gave birth, Kweku started misbehaving. When he gets money and I ask him for a portion of the money, he always refuses to give me and when I confront him, he then picks a fight with me. He spends the little money he gets on the young girls in the area and leaves us to cater for ourselves,” she said.

The suspect took advantage to sleep with her daughters when Auntie Gladys travelled to take care of her sick mother and left the girls with him.

“My mother is suffering from a chronic disease and so from time to time, I leave my home to go and take care of her. Sometimes I spend many weeks at her place leaving my kids with their step-father because I know he will take good care of them. Only for me to later realise that he was sleeping with my daughters and the sad part is that my daughters never told me about it,” she cried.

“My eldest daughter started fighting with her father and so I took her to a friend’s house to stay there for some time. I was later called and informed that my daughter’s belly was getting bigger. I forced her to tell me if she was pregnant and that was when she said her father had been sleeping with her in my absence.”

She realized after her first daughter’s childbirth that Boateng had afflicted her with double agonies. She explained that her second child also became pregnant after her husband took two of the children to go and live with him somewhere as the kiosk they were living in was leaking.

“After my first girl delivered, my husband opted to go and live with two of my children. They came back only for me to realise that my second child was also pregnant. I asked her who was responsible for the pregnancy and she told me it was her step-father,” she noted.

Auntie Gladys’ eldest daughter has been delivered of a baby, while her second daughter is also pregnant. They claimed to have failed to inform their mother about their father’s abominable act because he had threatened to kill them if they did.