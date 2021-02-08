Reports say the couple had to ignore Pastor Essay Oggory of Fulfilling Word Foundation church in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt to quickly look for another man of God because family and friends of both the groom and the bride, as well as guests, were left waiting for over an hour without him returning to officiate the wedding.

It is further reported that tension broke out as church members and wedding guests engaged in a verbal fight at a point in time as those who supported the pastor tried to defend his action against disappointed family and guests who were complaining bitterly.

Pastor Essay Oggory insisted that he would only join the couple together in marriage at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

The situation was so disappointing and shameful that the bride broke down in tears and the groom had to console her.

Videos and photos from the dramatic scene were shared on social media by the wedding photographer who expressed disappointment at the pastor’s conduct.

“Annoying events at the wedding I was covering today in PH.

“The couple came 5 minutes late and the pastor left the church, kept us for 1 hour and said he’ll join them in his office after returning.

“Some pastors are feeling like God,” the unhappy wedding photographer captioned the videos and photos.

Bride in tears as pastor angrily walks out because couple arrived 5 minutes late

When the couple finally got another pastor to officiate the wedding in a hotel, the photographer thought it prudent to update social media users on the turn of events.

“Wedding done back at the hotel with a stand-in pastor,” the photographer captioned subsequent videos and photos.