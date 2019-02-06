As if the event was not alien to African tradition, the twins wearing cheetah print attire and purposely designed headgear posed for photo shoots with their new bride.

People started asking legitimate questions once photos of the wedding event were shared by Catchvibe Moatshe on Twitter on Saturday, February 2.

In one of the photos, the bride could be seen sitting in the middle as her husbands towered over her with their hands gently placed on her laps.

Although her grooms were all smiles, she appeared to be unexcited in the photo.

While some confused social media users have wondered how the twins will manage to have lone times with the bride, and how they would figure out who is the father of which child, others have speculated that it’s possible that only one of the twins married the young lady, and the other was only there to give his brother moral support.

Read some reactions below: