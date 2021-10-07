“If husband leaves clothes on the floor, throw them in the trash" – Lola Omotayo's "marriage tips"

She took to her Instagram page to advise married women on how to handle their husband’s untidiness.

“If your husband leaves his clothes on the floor, it means he doesn’t want them. It’s ok to throw them in the trash,” Lola entreated fellow married women as quoted by Correctng.com.

The mother of two promised her followers to get their fingers crossed for more marriage tips from her.

“I’ll be back tomorrow with more marriage tips and advice.”

Lola’s advice flies in the face of the theory of the importance of communication in marriages. If her advice is anything to go by, then married women would be acting based on assumptions without seeking clarification from their husbands, and that is a recipe for marital conflicts.