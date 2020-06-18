According to him, the option of marriage registry is a valid option, so he does not see why men should try to virtually kill themselves in a bid to pay expensive bride prices they are not in a position to afford.

The lawyer’s advice follows the story of a woman whose husband vowed never to help her family because they gave him a marriage list worth over N580k which he managed to pay eventually.

He advised young men to go to the nearest marriage registry and marry inexpensively if the bride price is not affordable.

READ ALSO: Driver arrested and put before court for failing to honour his promise to marry girlfriend

“If you want to marry and the girl’s family gives you a long list of things to provide before you can marry, just go to the nearest marriage registry and marry inexpensively. If she refuses, perhaps she is not the one. Marry according to your pocket,” Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter.

Well, it is not as if he has said anything new because most people are already aware of the marriage registry option but they would want to do otherwise at all cost just for glamour.