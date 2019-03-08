A Nigerian woman is the latest to have disclosed how masturbation helped her get relief from depression and insecurity after childbirth.

Women experience a lot of changes in their bodies after giving birth, including sagging breasts, stretch marks, protruded tummies among other, making them feeling less attractive to men.

In some cases, it affects their sexual lives as most of them have the notion that the changes in their bodies might be a turn-off for their spouses.

But speaking in an interview with Nigerian TV Personality, Lolo Cynthia, the lady revealed that she reclaimed her sexual desire and excitement after procuring a vibrator for herself.

She further disclosed that she is now so advanced with the masturbation that she does not care about any man again, adding that any man who is not able to perform better than her vibrator should not come and waste her time.

” When I had my daughter, I became insecure during sex but this all changed when I started Masturbating with a vibrator.” She said.

Watch the video below: