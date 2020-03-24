It all started when rumours were rife recently that Obinim had claimed to have found a cure for the deadly virus, a claim he subsequently denied.

However, speaking on his Net2 TV, the Assin Central lawmaker verbally attacked Obinim describing him and other pastors as jokers, although the man of God had denied ever claiming to have discovered a remedy for the COVID-19.

The founder and leader of the International Godsway church was unhappy about the attacks on him by the member of parliament, so he made a video to warn him to stay away from anything that has to do with him.

The two have since been trading insults upon insults to the extent that it appears to be getting out of hand now.

A video making rounds online shows Kennedy Agyapong threatening to attack Obinim’s church, daring him to open the church if he has the men to protect him.

According to him, he had gone to the pastor’s church premises the previous Sunday to surveil the area apparently to attack the man of God. He reiterated what seems to be his slogan that he dreams of only two things when he sleeps; money and fight.

Watch the lawmaker in the video below threatening a pastor: