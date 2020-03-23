The video shows the Nigerian bus conductor holding the sachet beverage known locally as ogogoro, and giving to his passengers to wash their hands.

When some surprised passengers asked what the drink was meant for, he said it was a “sterilizer.”

Medical experts have warned that using alcoholic beverages to wash hands to avoid contracting Coronavirus may be counterproductive as they may contain less alcohol than required to kill the virus. Even with sanitisers, they must have not less than 70% alcohol to be effective against the virus.