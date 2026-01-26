Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has voiced strong belief in Ghana’s ability to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming continental qualifiers.
Ghana will begin its World Cup qualification campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is scheduled to take place in Morocco later this year. The Black Queens have been drawn in Group D, where they will face Cameroon, Cape Verde, and Mali.
Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, while the four semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the World Cup, set to be hosted in Brazil.
Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, the Swedish tactician was emphatic about his team’s ambitions.
Björkegren stated,
Yes, we will qualify for the World Cup. If you don’t believe you can make it, there’s no point in trying. It won’t be easy, but in football, anything can happen.
He acknowledged the competitive nature of African women’s football, noting that many teams are closely matched despite differing tactical approaches.
He added,
You can have a bad day, but hopefully we won’t. What I can guarantee is that we will be fit, well-prepared, and ready for the tournament
Björkegren previously guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal at the last WAFCON in Morocco, a performance that has strengthened confidence in the team’s ability to compete at the highest level on the continent.
