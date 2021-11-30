IGP chases & arrests fake Toyota Landcruiser V8 driver for reckless driving

The news website reports a source within the police service as having confirmed that the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GB 3729-20 was with one passenger onboard the vehicle.

The said source added that the IGP was travelling onboard a service vehicle number, GP 1 on the same road and pursued the driver until he caught up with him at about 12:30 pm November 28.

While using the Anyinam road towards Accra, Danso Gilbert Tweneboah failed to observe traffic ahead and drove through the opposite lane forcing vehicles in that lane to use the shoulders of the road, the report said.

However, a traffic jam at Akyem Nsutam caused him to slow down. The IGP then arrested and handed him over to the Kyebi District Commander who in turn handed him over to the Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) at Kyebi.

Interestingly, when officers checked Tweneboah’s vehicle insurance using the National Insurance Code *920*57#, it came to light that the vehicle was a Toyota Vitz and not a Toyota Land Cruiser V8.