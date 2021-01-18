He sounded the word of caution to his congregants during a church service.

According to him, the privileges that his church members enjoy cannot be gotten in any other church, so if any of them tries to engage in opportunism by leaving after receiving their blessings under his leadership, he will take back all the breakthroughs.

He explained that while he hosts not less than three hundred weddings in his church, other churches have the privilege to do it only once a year, so his members must count themselves blessed.

"Where else do you find church members marrying every time?'' he asked, stressing that ''some churches witnessed only one marriage the whole year but his church had 300 marriages.''

Dr. Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was emphatic in warning that he will collapse the marriages of couples who dare leave the Resurrection Power New Generation Church after getting married under his leadership.

"If you make money, marry and give birth under my leadership but leave the church, I'll take back the blessings and even collapse the marriage,'' he threatened doom.

The man of God went on to send a message through the congregants present to those who have left his church that he will take all the wealth they gained while in the church.

''Listen well to this announcement, all those who came to church while poor and have made money but have left the church within the last one year, I'll take back all their big shops and cars. Tell them, I'll take everything back,'' he announced.

He made specific reference to one Frimpong aka ‘Bolga leader’ who allegedly showed ingratitude to him after he helped salvage he and his wife’s childlessness, that he will take back their male child by making him return to where he came from.

''I'll take back the child. I'm being vocal to everyone's hearing. I'll take the child,'' Rev Dr. Kwadwo said.