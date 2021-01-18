It would be recalled that the adventurous couples from Kenya’s Busia county embarked on the search for the said happiness in 2019.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Christopher Bwire and Lilian Weta have been together for more than a year after his ex-wife Immaculate Nekesa got married to Lilian's ex-husband Kevin Barasa in 2019.

Christopher told NTV in an interview that taking Lilian Weta from Kevin Barasa in exchange for Immaculate Nekesa has transformed his life significantly.

"Even when you look at me before (married to the other wife) I looked old but now I look like a young man," an elated Christopher said.

Lilian then emphasized by adding that she is now a happier woman with Christopher compared to when she was married to Kevin Barasa. For them, it has been happiness galore ever since they agreed to swap their spouses.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Pratt’s brother dies amidst Covid-19 speculations

"I am a very happy woman, my children and myself live a good life," Lilian said.

Interestingly, Kevin and Immaculate who reportedly live in a nearby village said their experience over the period makes nonsense of the saying that ‘marriage is not a bed of roses’.

"Some of the actions that this wife does for me, my other wife did not do them for me," a smiley Kevin said.

In September 2019 when they made news headlines, rumours were rife that the men were having illicit affairs with each other's women.

Reports say Lilian is a mother of three, while Immaculate Wekesa, 29, has two children from her previous marriage.

Despite the switch, the four of them have kept contact for the sake of their children whom they see once a month at the Busia Children's Department, Tuko.co.ke reports.

The two couples met after one of the women brought up the bizarre idea of swapping and both parties peacefully agreed to the deal.