According to the Nigerian lawyer identified as Arinze Amobi, he would prefer to marry and spend his life with a teachable, respectful and submissive illiterate than spend a day with a disrespectful literate.

This debate about submission in marriage has been a bone of contention between the male and female gender lately as to who owes it to the other and there has not been any compromise yet.

Correct as his view may be, it is unclear what compelled Mr. Amobi to reignite the debate now when people need peace of mind to celebrate Christmas.

He took to Facebook on Saturday, December 19 to make the controversial post, saying that most men would agree with him.

READ ALSO: Blind single father chains 5 kids with speech and mental disorders at home to beg for alms in the streets

“As a man, I will much rather marry and spend my life with a teachable, submissive and respectful illiterate than spend a day with a disrespectful literate woman. Most sincere men will agree with me on this.” he wrote.

"I’ll rather marry a respectful illiterate than spend a day with a disrespectful literate” – Lawyer

Meanwhile, in other news, a married woman has left fellow women surprised after expressing so much excitement about her husband marrying a second wife.

The Nigerian man identified as @belllahijabi on Twitter took to her page to write: “I have a co-wife y’all!!!!! I’m more excited than my husband. May Allah grant us tawfiq and protect us from jealousy and the evil eye. Ameen.”

Her post has since generated a lot of reactions especially among women some of whom have wondered if @belllahijabi was a different species of a woman since her posturing to her husband’s polygamy was weird.

Hardly do women live at peace with their husbands or rivals but this woman, instead of fighting her husband for coming to give a share of his attention to another woman has welcomed the move and rather prayed for God’s protection for the tripartite family.

What makes the development understandable is the fact that they are Muslims and polygamy is allowed in that religion to some extent.