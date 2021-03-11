The man who has won accolades as being a husband material since he made the revelation on Twitter explained that his wife was even accomplished before he met her, so it will be counterproductive trying to lord over her in the name of being the head of the family.

I’m not ashamed when I wash the plates; my wife earns 3 times my salary – Seth reveals

According to the Twitter user identified simply as Seth, since his wife earns three times his salary monthly, he has chosen to take up the domestic chores voluntarily instead of feeling embarrassed because there is barely anything he can do to change the situation.

He added that he won’t be the kind of husband to stop his wife from being successful in her career, so he is doing his little bit to support her.

“My wife makes 3x more than I do a month. Do you think I’m embarrassed? Do you think I’m hurt not being the breadwinner? Not one bit. I do the dishes like the good little husband I am.

“Me belittling myself at the end is literally the joke she works, I work. I’m on extended leave because of Covid and can’t get to work so I might as well clean y’all be easy tho

“I obviously love and support her she was successful before I met her ain’t no way I’m gonna dim her shine,” Seth's tweet reads in part.