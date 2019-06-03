As if that was not mind boggling enough, just about 4 days later, the victim was again defiled by a taxi driver aka Inspector, who happens to be her sister’s friend.

According to reports, she was in the bushes to fetch firewood to sell and make some few Ghana cedis on the day of the second abuse because her mother could not get money for her to go to school.

In the case of the chief of Freso in Bosome Freho District of Ashanti Region, reports say the youngster had sold firewood to him, and in an attempt to retrieve her money from him, the local chief took advantage of the victim and sexually abused her.

READ ALSO: Mortuary-man who's worked for 32 years reveals weird reasons why he loves dead bodies

“I had tried on several occasions to get my money from him but to no avail. The last time I was there he invited me to his room, brought out some money but when I reached out for it he pushed me onto his bed and forcibly had sex with me,” the victim is quoted as saying.

Just before she recovered from the injuries allegedly inflicted on her by the chief, the victim narrated, the said taxi driver also worsened her predicament.

“Inspector sent me and when I returned he was in a bushy area close to a refuse dump and he beckoned that I get closer to him there and he had his way with me.

“Few days after that, my mother could not get me money for school and on my way, I saw Inspector who told me to come for the money. I went because I was hungry and there again he had sex with me,” she said.

Her 47-year-old mother and widow, Mary Adarkwa is quoted by Myjoyonline.com as saying: "She still bleeds, and I’m worried [because] the blood looks dark. When I examined her private part, I realised all is not well. I get her to sit on [a bucket of] hot water repeatedly for some relief. There’s a foul smell from there which makes me uncomfortable. She’s too young to go through this.

"I have nobody to support me. My husband is dead, leaving me with the kids. I fetch and sell dry bamboo sticks for a living. When I get orders, I can make 80 Ghana cedis in two days. Unfortunately, I make losses when I invest in the pomade business."

Meanwhile, police at Bekwai reportedly arrested Nana Amoah Antwi who was subsequently granted bail, while search was mounted for the taxi driver who was at large.

Hopefully, the authorities will ensure that the poor victim gets justice in the shortest possible time.