The Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker, Kechi Okwuchi was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

Reflecting on her life since the fatal crash and how far she has come now, she took to her social media page to inspire others.

She shared photos from 14 years ago when she was struggling for life alongside her latest look now that she has recovered substantially.

Captioning the photos, Kechi Okwuchi wrote on Twitter: “Smiling through it all.

“I know I’ve come a long way but reminders like this pic from 14 years ago really drive it home for me.

“I hope this encourages someone. No matter what you’re currently going through, if you’re not dead, God’s not done. Periodt.”

Kechi was also a finalist at the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017.