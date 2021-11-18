According to Tuko.co.ke, Justice Anthony Mrima found Kinoti guilty of failing to return a firearm seized from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.
Kenya’s CID boss to spend 4 months in prison as he’s been jailed for contempt of court
A court in Kenya has ordered the country’s Director of Criminal investigations (DCI), George Kinoti to spend the next four months in prison for contempt.
He has been ordered to avail himself to prison authorities within seven days to begin his prison journey.
The country’s Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai has been ordered to ensure George Kinoti is arrested and handed over to the prison authorities if he fails to surrender himself.
Interestingly, the court further ordered that if the IGP fails to ensure Kinoti goes to jail, the sentence will still be valid after he leaves office and must be effected at all costs.
"In the event the IG of Police fails to execute the warrant, the same shall remain valid and be executed anytime including when Kinoti leaves the office of the DCI," said Justice Mrima.
The CDI boss defied a court order in January 2019 compelling him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.
The businessman filed a contempt suit against him in 2020 which has culminated in him being found guilty hence his sentencing.
According to the businessman, the police forced themselves into his house without a search warrant from the court and took away his guns although he did not use them for any illegality.
