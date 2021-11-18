Kenya’s CID boss to spend 4 months in prison as he’s been jailed for contempt of court

He has been ordered to avail himself to prison authorities within seven days to begin his prison journey.

The country’s Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai has been ordered to ensure George Kinoti is arrested and handed over to the prison authorities if he fails to surrender himself.

Interestingly, the court further ordered that if the IGP fails to ensure Kinoti goes to jail, the sentence will still be valid after he leaves office and must be effected at all costs.

READ ALSO: Man loses girlfriend to another man after mentioning her number on live radio show

"In the event the IG of Police fails to execute the warrant, the same shall remain valid and be executed anytime including when Kinoti leaves the office of the DCI," said Justice Mrima.

The CDI boss defied a court order in January 2019 compelling him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

The businessman filed a contempt suit against him in 2020 which has culminated in him being found guilty hence his sentencing.