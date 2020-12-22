The ladies could be seen in the video seated at a table with separate bowls of light soup containing mouthwatering tilapia in one of them while the other contains what looks like meat.

While on a normal day, they would have torn the fish and the meat apart in a couple of seconds, they could not do the same due to the long nails.

The video has been making the rounds online and attracting reactions.

Wearing long artificial nails has become a fashion among some latter-day ladies and some of them overdo it to the extent that they can hardly do anything with their hands.

Meanwhile, in other news, a lawyer has vowed never to have anything to do with the kind of woman he referred to as a disrespectful literate.

According to the Nigerian lawyer identified as Arinze Amobi, he would prefer to marry and spend his life with a teachable, respectful and submissive illiterate than spend a day with a disrespectful literate.

READ ALSO: Chilean President fined $3,500 for taking selfie with woman at the beach without facemask

This debate about submission in marriage has been a bone of contention between the male and female gender lately as to who owes it to the other and there has not been any compromise yet.

Correct as his view may be, it is unclear what compelled Mr. Amobi to reignite the debate now when people need peace of mind to celebrate Christmas.

He took to Facebook on Saturday, December 19 to make the controversial post, saying that most men would agree with him.

“As a man, I will much rather marry and spend my life with a teachable, submissive and respectful illiterate than spend a day with a disrespectful literate woman. Most sincere men will agree with me on this.” he wrote.

His post has generated a lot of controversy with most women disagreeing with him while men appear to be on his side.

Most of the women who reacted to the controversial post argued that respect is a reciprocal virtue everyone regardless of their gender must possess.