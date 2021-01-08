According to her, they both fell in love when they were very young and the affection kept growing each passing day.

She said that when their parents knew about the abominable and incestuous relationship, they disowned and threw them out of the house but that didn’t stop them from sleeping with each other as their bond rather grew even stronger.

Sharing their story on social media platform Tik Tok, the lady recounted how her entire family boycotted their marriage because they wouldn’t participate in an abomination but they went ahead and tied the knot in defiance of every counsel.

She gleefully revealed that she and her twin brother had their first child at age 17 and nothing will stop them from having fun.

READ ALSO: Crying NPP women vow to teach MPs a bitter lesson in 2024 for betrayal in parliament (video)

In other news a beautiful young barrister has bemoaned being without a man with whom she can share her wealth, saying a man is indispensable in every woman’s life regardless of her level of accomplishment.

The beautiful and apparently successful young lawyer identified on social media as Barrister Khadijah Umar with the Twitter handle @Barrkhadijah_ has got a lot of people talking after she took to the microblogging platform to cry her heart out.

According to her, although she has advanced in her career and made an appreciable wealth, she feels incomplete without a man she can spend some good times with.

What makes her assertion interesting is the fact that most contemporary young women who claim to be feminists believe that pursuing a career and attaining wealth matter more for a woman than a man.

In their view, men and women must be equal in every sense without the latter submitting to the former as has been the case since time immemorial and according to the Holy Bible.

"I need a man I can share my wealth with," Barrister Khadijah Umar wrote on Twitter. “No matter what you attain in life, it’s so boring being without a man.”