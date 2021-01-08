In a video making rounds on social media, two women, one wearing an NPP-branded headgear are heard crying and ranting about how they feel betrayed by their MPs. They said they will vote 'skirt and blouse' in 2024 when the next elections are held, to make the MP’s taste how it feels to be stabbed in the back.

According to them, the development in parliament has underscored the saying that one’s enemies are those within his or her close circle.

On Thursday, January 7 2020 when MPs-elect voted in parliament to elect a speaker, one yet-to-be-identified NPP member voted for the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, giving him one vote leverage over his NPP contender, Mike Oquaye. As if that wasn’t enough, one of them also spoilt the ballot, reducing the NPP’s vote to 136 out of 275 while the NDC polled 138.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in parliament on the disappointing development, MP for Akyem Abuakwa and former minister for Works and Housing Atta Kyea sad the party will investigate to first figure out and then punish the member who deliberately went against the party’s instruction and voted for their opponent’s candidate.

The votes to elect the speaker were cast in secrecy, but the lawyer and lawmaker said the NPP would breach the secrecy of the vote by attempting to find out their member who stabbed them in the back.

The process to elect a speaker was preceded by chaos and hostility resulting from disagreement on the mode of voting, a situation which saw a widely condemned invasion of the legislature by armed police and soldiers.