Zimbabwe’s Defence minister battles covid-19 after saying it was God’s wrath on Trump and the West

In March 2020 when the disease was yet to hit Zimbabwe, Kashiri is on record to have jubilated, saying the disease was God’s wrath against western countries for imposing economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

She specifically mentioned the United States President Donald Trump as one of the western leaders who would be humbled by the virus.

“Coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us. They are now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming just like they did to ours. Trump should know that he is not God,” Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said.

Now, a report by a local publication, Zim Morning Post said that Muchinguri-Kashiri contracted the disease and now undergoing treatment in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

According to the report, other senior government officials such as Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) boss, retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi are also currently undergoing treatment from the Covid-19.

Zimbabwe has recorded over 17,000 Covid-19 cases and 418 deaths. The government has also imposed a 30-day national lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 cases, which have been termed the “Second Wave.”