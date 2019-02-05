According to the source, the unfortunate girl started behaving strangely after she alighted from the luxury vehicle. The video shows a deeply bewildered girl being held down by sympathisers so she doesn’t cause harm to herself or others.

This incident reportedly happened during early hours in a town called Ughelli in Delta State, Nigerian.

Recently, stories of such incidence have become very common. The public is therefore advised to exercise caution when accepting rides on the streets especially from strangers.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: