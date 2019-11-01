Well a young lady who claims to have tested positive for HIV has resorted to a rather weird means of notifying men of her status.

The lady identified on twitter as @KatieKleinxo has tattooed the word HIV boldly on her groin.

She posted photos of her tattooed body on twitter with a caption: “Fuck it might as well get a tattoo now since I have the shit... recently found out I’m HIV positive sorry to everyone affected by this.”

Some social media users have been expressing mixed reactions to the photos. While some thought tattooing HIV on her groin was disgusting, others said it is a nice way of accepting her status and ignoring stigma.

See photos below and share your thoughts:

Lady who claims to be HIV positive tattoos it on her groin to notify potential ‘eaters’ (photos)

