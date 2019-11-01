The trailblazing tertiary porn institution being established by a Journalist-turned porn star offers workshops and conferences which specialise in production, acting and sales of pornographic materials, thesun.co.uk reports.

Amaranta Hank, an X-rated star from Colombia originally worked as a journalist but switched to act pornography.

Her porn university is located in Medellin, Colombia her home country.

Initially, Amaranta reportedly had a difficulty transitioning from journalism to pornography but she has so mastered the act now that she films racy scenes with up to 12 people in a day.

She said the establishment of the porn university was in response to a popular request by her fans who express interest in the porn industry.

"The idea came after receiving several messages daily from people who confessed to me being tired of their work routine, and their desire to become porn stars or enter the business," Amaranta said.

Well, maybe after graduation the porn students will be issued certificates in pornography. Good luck!