“I’m a fat 35-year-old single mum with stretch marks but God’s given me husband” – Ghanaian bride’s testimony

Akasi Andoh is inspiring other single women to not lose hope on finding a suitable life partner, saying the fact that she has found hers, the chances of others equally finding theirs are high.

According to the 35-year-old woman who until her recent marriage was a single mother, although she was “fat with stretch marks” God still made her look worthy of marriage to her new husband.

Akasi resorted to Facebook to share her testimony and to also motivate others to keep on keeping on.

“My Amen was not in vain…

“You see I was a little sceptical about this social media “Amen” but I did it anyway and now here I am.

“God has laid a very huge table in front of me in the presence of my enemies.

“I’m 35yrs, a single mum, fat with stretch marks and God still found me worthy.

“To all my single sisters here, you don’t need to be perfect before somebody loves you, yours is on the way coming don’t give up.

“Love from Ghana,” Akasi Andoh wrote on Facebook.

See more of Akasi’s wedding photos below:

