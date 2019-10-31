In the video, both the bride and the groom look so sad and do not appear to be attracted to each other. Fury and regret could be seen boldly written on their faces as if they were forced to tie the knot against their will.

When it got to the kissing moment, instead of moving towards each other to kiss as it is done, the groom did not want to walk towards the bride. He stood far from her and beckoned to her to draw closer for the kiss as if he was doing her a favour.

The sad-looking bride who has been standing with the arms crossed also appeared unwilling to get close to the groom for the kiss.

Eventually, they did a semblance of kissing completely and obviously against their will.

The video has got many people shocked and wondering what could have spoilt their day so much that they appear to be tying the knot under duress.

Although it is clear that the wedding happened in Africa, it is unclear which part of the continent it took place.

Watch the video below and share your opinion: