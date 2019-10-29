A video circulating online show the man wearing a simple native kaftan engaged in a dance with his daughter to portray how excited he was to give her hand out in marriage.

As if the dance was rehearsed, the bride and her father could be seen battling it out on the ‘dance floor’.

Meanwhile, there are conflicting reports as some have also alleged that the elderly man is rather the groom.

It is not clear yet where the memorable wedding event happened.

READ ALSO: Robber breaks into pastor’s luxurious home but ends up falling asleep (photos)

Hopefully, ladies will not start using their potential in-laws’ ability to dance as a yardstick to determine whether to marry a particular man or not.

Watch the video below: