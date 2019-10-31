A young man who recently expressed interest in joining the occult group to become rich has gotten a response from the church of Satan.

The Nigerian man with the handle @Alongeh2 on Twitter wrote on the platform: “@ChurchofSatan How do I join the Illuminati?? I wanna get rich!”

After his enquiry, he must have gotten his fingers crossed for some rituals to perform to get rich in a short period.

However, to the surprise of many, the church of Satan’s response reads: “Illuminati basically means “enlightened” so read a book educate yourself and poof! You are now enlightened. As a bonus, educating yourself is also a good step towards getting a job which can lead to getting rich. Good luck.”

Young man who’s desperate to join Illuminati gets 'disappointing' advice from Church of Satan

The Church of Satan is a religious organization dedicated to Satanism as codified in The Satanic Bible.

It was established at the Black House in San Francisco, California, on Walpurgisnacht, April 30, 1966, by Anton Szandor LaVey.

Until his death in 1997, Anton Szandor LaVey was the church of Satan’s High Priest.