Two armed robbers recently learnt that everybody has a master when they turned out to be the ones fleeing for their lives instead of their victims.

A viral video shows some thugs in a white Mercedes Benz pulling up on two white guys they wanted to rob but the victims outsmarted them, leaving them with no other option but to flee.

The hilarious incident occurred at La Gratitude Circle in Lonehill Sandton, South Africa.

According to a Facebook group Nationwide Crime SA, the suspected criminals in the Benz followed one of the men when he was on his bike with his dog from Village Church.

The man was so vigilant that he could foresee what the thugs were up to, so he strategised to meet them boot for boot as he was equally armed.

“The boom slowed them down. As I got home, I put my bike in my carport, park my truck inside. My son came out, took my dog inside.

“They then came past in the white Mercedes, I thought It was neighbours or visitors to a few houses down from me,” he told Nationwide Crime SA.

Bent on attacking their victims at all cost, the thugs then made a U-turn and came back parking quite aggressively with their car’s passenger’s door opened.

“The guy with a pistol in his hand got out, when I saw the gun, I knew it was a robbery, I drew mine and started firing. They then sped away. On the way out they crashed through the boom,” the man added.

Watch the video below: