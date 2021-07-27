RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Lady with disability weaves mat, makes phone calls, does everything with just her tongue (video)

A 34-year-old woman with a disability whose arms and legs are not functional has left many people in a state of awe with the kind of complex activities she can do using her tongue.

The weirdly talented lady identified as Agartha was born disabled in 1987. Doctors told her mother that there was nothing to be done about her condition, and instead, encouraged her to take good care of her.

Her loving mother who has since been doing as the doctors advised her for over three decades said neighbours urged her many times to abandon Agartha, saying nothing good would come out of her, but the more they make such demeaning comments, the more she is motivated to love her daughter.

Agartha is her mother’s first child, but the other three younger siblings did not suffer any disability.

The beautiful lady who has never stood on her feet or used her arms for anything since birth has neither had any formal education nor any vocational training due to her condition, but can read and write.

However, strangely, she said Jesus who she loves so much taught her to use her tongue to weave mat and write a prayer book.

Afrimax TV made an emotion-triggering documentary about Agartha in which she is seen displaying her weaving skill using just her tongue. As for her amazing handwriting which has shocked many people, the least said about it the better.

The gifted lady is immobile and has to be moved by her indefatigable mother who washes and feeds her among every other thing.

Of all her body parts, it appears her head and tongue are the only ones she can use, and she does in a mind-blowing way.

Agartha disclosed that she derives motivation from the unkind remarks by neighbours who have written her off that she can never be useful.

At the time of the documentary by Afrimax English which was uploaded to YouTube early this year, she was in the process of writing a prayer book. She credited all her achievements to the glory of Jesus.

