Speaker of Kenya’s Homa Bay county assembly did not hesitate to bring proceedings to a halt after one of the members farted leaving other members including the speaker suffocating from its smell.

The dramatic incident happened during a debate shortly after members of the assembly had returned from a 1-hour lunch break.

A report by Daily Nation has it that Homa Bay Town East MCA Juma Awuor was on the floor debating about lack of sheds in the local markets when the presiding Speaker Edwin Kakach interrupted the session.

He asked Juma Awuor to hold on with the contribution upon seeing a group of male MCAs who were in a heated argument while pointing fingers at each other.

As he tried to figure out what the matter was, Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya stood up and said: “Mr speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is.”

Meanwhile, the unnamed colleague whom Julius Gaya accused of polluting the environment denied the allegation.

READ ALSO: Police buy pizza for hungry boy after he called their emergency number

“I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues,” he is quoted as saying.

As the accusations and denials continued, the speaker realised that his members were suffocating from the odour, hence he ordered the sergeant at arms to dedorise the building with air freshener.

“Let the sergeant spray the air with fresheners to make it pleasant. Get whatever flavor you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry. We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad,” Edwin Kakach directed.

Interestingly, by the time sergeant could reach for the air freshener after rushing from one box to another, the stench had subsided and proceedings resumed.