Recently, a male Russian Blue cat was left tired and sick after mating with not less than five female cats in one night, and a glucose drip was needed to be administered to him to enable him to recover.

Reports say the cat, named Xiaopi was left to roam freely in a pet hotel in Sichuan, China when he engaged in a mating spree and by the time day broke, he had mated with not less than five female cats in the hotel.

Male cat requires glucose drip to recover after mating with 5 females in a hotel

News about the ailing cat went viral on Chinese social media after his owner identified as Mr Zhao resorted to the platform to complain about how the pet hotel staff negligently left the cats to their fate as though they were in a night club, giving them a laisser-faire environment to mate beyond moderation.

He added that not only did the pet hotel staff fail to feed Xiaopi but they also let him out of his cage and he was out roaming from one female to the other, mating with them as if it was his last opportunity.

“They had the nerve to be upset with me. They wanted me to explain the situation to all the other owners. My f***ing cat is exhausted and on a glucose drip, and this is my fault?” angry Mr Zhao wrote on social media.

“I thought they’d be professional, but the staff member didn’t feed Xiaopi during the day and let him out to roam freely at night. That’s right, all the cats were free to walk around the shop and then the employee went home. Between around 10.40 pm and 5 am, my cat mated with five female cats. And those are only the ones I could see in the CCTV footage,” he added.

READ ALSO: Rev Father’s preaching about tithing is so profound you want to make it your phone’s ringtone

Male cat requires glucose drip to recover after mating with 5 females in a hotel

Although the glucose drip administered to Xiaopi made him recover after the marathon mating, his owner will simply not let sleeping dogs lie.

Mr Zhao said the pet hotel has apologised for their negligence and owners of the various cats Xiaopi mated with will either give him a kitten or 1,000 yuan ($140) if it turns out that they got pregnant as a result of the free mating with Xiaopi.

“They’re going to compensate each pregnant cat’s owner 500 yuan ($70), and have promised to sell any kittens on their behalf. The other owners have also told me they’ll either give me a kitten or 1,000 yuan ($140) if their cats turn out to be pregnant,” Mr Zhao revealed in a different social media post.