Man arrested and taken to court for stealing Bible

Andreas Kamasah

A man believed to be middle-aged has been arrested and put before a court for allegedly stealing Bible.

According to a k24tv.co.ke, the suspect identified as Augustine Wanyoni has been charged with stealing Bible at Naivas Supermarket worth Ksh1840.

He appeared before Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi over the alleged theft reported to have occurred on November 29, 2021.

Nairobi police are reported as saying that the suspect entered Naivas Supermarket Development House along Moi Avenue at around 7:00 pm and allegedly stole two Revised Standard bibles worth Ksh1840.

k24tv.co.ke quotes a police report, part of which reads: “He picked two Revised Standard bibles valued at Ksh920 each.”

Wanyoni allegedly hid the said Bible books in his jacket and passed the cashier table without paying but he could not evade the attention of the security personnel guarding the supermarket.

The guards accosted and searched him only to find the two Bibles in his jacket.

They handed him over to Central Police Station then arraigned him for the court where he reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Mucheni granted Wanyoni a cash bail of Ksh20,000 or an alternative bond of a similar amount.

It will be interesting to see how the case will end up eventually.

