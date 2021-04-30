I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

He said they are putting pressure on him to take down the social media post he has made to express his shock at what he saw, but he has called their bluff.

Taking to Twitter to narrate the unpleasant discovery, the heartbroken man went to the extent of revealing his wife’s Twitter handle, saying he is prepared for the consequences.

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Man Pulse Ghana

“My wife and her brother are having sex with each other, the day I found out my heart was bleeding, I never imagined a married woman committing incest in her matrimonial home. What baffles me is that my wife is a minister in the house of God.

I have still not recovered from the shock of what I saw in my home. Things are happening in this world, My family wants me to forgive her, but if I’m to forgive her I want it to come from my heart. For now, I can’t look her in the eyes

My wife and her family are threatening my life, there are demanding I take this post down but I won’t, this is my wife handle @vivianrora we have been married for 4years now. She even has the guts to threaten me,” @OG_Stephenn wrote on Twitter.

His post has sparked a lot of reactions with most people expressing shock that a married woman could do what he is accusing his wife of having done.

