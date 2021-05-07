Ghanaian man seeks help as late father's ghost haunts him over “a grave act”

He wishes he had done the needful before his father passed away but since he failed to utilize the right opportunity, he is now paying for the offence he committed years ago.

“Before my father’s passing, I committed a grave act against him which I cannot erase from memory. It is constantly plaguing me and I fear that is causing me harm,” he lamented in an interview with Happy FM.

“A few years before my father’s demise, he asked me to discipline my younger brother for misbehaving. However, while beating my brother, my dad said the punishment was too severe so he decided to intervene to stop me from hurting my brother further. I had been too harsh on my brother. He raised his walking stick to hit me but I snatched the stick from him so forcefully he fell on the floor,” the man disclosed.