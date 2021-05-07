Police speak on the shooting to death of a Ghanaian young lady in the US (video)

Reports say police proceeded to the area after receiving a distress call and found the victim severely wounded around her neck from what appeared to be a gunshot.

“Right now, we have one person that has been detained and one possible witness that we’re questioning at this time” Miami police officer Kenia Fallat told reporters.

“Detectives are waiting for a warrant to be able to make their way inside the apartment to gather additional evidence.

“We don’t know if she was living her, but right now, we do know that detectives are looking at the motive very closely.”

Investigators say they are looking for a surveillance video within the area to ascertain the cause of the crime and are working to find more details about the victim.