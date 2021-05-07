Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

The Microsoft founder and his wife have been together for the past 27 years as a married couple, but now they said they cannot grow together, hence the decision to go their separate ways. They however indicated that they will be running their humanitarian Gates Foundation together.

According to CamSoda, having stayed away from singlehood for the past almost three decades and considering the fact that a lot has changed with the dating world, Bill Gates will need assistance to transition with ease.

If he accepts the offer, Mr. Gates can engage in private chats and request custom videos from the thousands of models on the platform.

Below is the letter from CamSoda’s vice president, Daryn Parker and addressed to Bill Gates:

“Dear Mr Gates,

To welcome you back to the single life following your pending divorce, I wanted to reach out with an offer that will make your transition into bachelorhood easier.

A lot has changed in the dating game over the last 27 years and, assuming you haven’t been with gal pal Ann Winblad and that you haven't microchipped the most eligible singles in your area, I figured we could introduce you to the most diverse global group of ladies you can find.

To help you ease back into the dating pool, I’d like to formally extend you an offer to become an Elite VIP member with CamSoda, the leading adult webcam platform.

As an Elite VIP member, you’ll be provided with a personal representative who will help you connect with any model on our platform 24/7/365, engage in private chats, request custom videos, have chats to solve global warming etc. (think of it like a personal hotel concierge service but for an adult webcam site).

Find your favourite model and chat with them via voice and video in an intimate setting anytime, anywhere.

I figure the models can also help you work on your pickup lines. They can get you from micro soft to macro hard! There are thousands of models waiting for you on CamSoda. We hope you take us up on our offer.

If you do, we will also credit your Elite VIP account with unlimited tokens to tip models with. Take some time to mull things over and get back to me.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Daryn Parker

VP CamSoda.”