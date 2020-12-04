According to Abusua FM’s James Kwasi Oppong, the man popularly known as Ayoma in the Asenua community of the Kwabre East municipality climbed up the telecommunications mast with a Flag of Ghana, a gallon of water and some food items.

“He has found himself a place to sit on top of the mast. His bag and gallon of water are all close to him. He told people in the area he was going to climb up the mast and until President Akufo Addo is declared the winner in the December polls, he will remain there” he said.

The Assemblymember of the Asenua Electoral Area, Kaakyire Asumadu who confirmed the development to Abusua FM is reported as saying that the NPP fanatic had embarked on similar missions before but was taken down by the Fire Service.

He added that all his attempts to talk him out of the dangerous decision did not materialize.

“I have now decided to go report to the police to see how they can come to deal with the matter,” Classfmonline.com quoted him as saying.

While the young man is comfortably resting atop the mast, several people in the Asenua community have reportedly gathered at the base of the mast expressing worry over the likelihood of him falling to death.

The election is three days away, and the electoral commission has said that it would take it 24 hours to declare the result, so the daredevil NPP fanatic has set out to spend the next seven days minimum atop the tall telecommunication mast. He may even spend Christmas on the mast if the elections go into a second round.

It is unclear whether he intends to remain on the mast if Akufo Addo loses the election to John Dramani Mahama.