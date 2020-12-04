A viral video in circulation shows the embarrassing moment the crabs crawled out of a woman’s bag at an international airport.

Although it is not clear which particular airport the incident occurred, the video shows the bag containing live crabs being opened and the crabs flee to different directions within the airport luggage area.

The development led to passengers bursting into laughter.

Nigerian actress, Mary Njoku who witnessed the dramatic scene shared the video on social media.

“Dear African Sisters, must you ‘fall our hand’ every time you travel?” she captioned the video.

Recently, a similar interesting drama ensued onboard an airplane as security officials were compelled to drag out a beautiful lady who had refused to place her bag in the space allocated for keeping luggage.

Reports say the lady in question had booked an ‘Economy seat’ on a commercial Air Peace flight.

She was reported as claiming that her bag was too expensive to be kept at the designated space with those of other passengers.

Her condescension reportedly delayed the flight momentarily from taking off, so security officials were left with no other option but to force her out for other passengers to continue their journey.

A dramatic video circulating online shows the moment the pretty lady was being dragged out shamefully amidst booing by other passengers who equally took photos of her being ejected.

Nigerian actress and presenter Belinda Effah who was on the same flight posted the video with the caption:

”The Expensive Handbag That Stopped Us From Flying.

“On Take Off This Girl Said The Flight Should Turn Around and Drop Her off cos she will not let her bag be kept on the floor or be put in the upper cabinet because it’s too expensive.

“We had to make a u-turn and security officials escorted her out not after she almost broke my phone for capturing her. I mean I needed to see the expensive bag that caused such a row and got her so riled up. So I had to capture it for the world to see.”