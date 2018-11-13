Pulse.com.gh logo
Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée

Video of his tragic death was captured by a camera attached to his helmet which shows him riding a motorcycle at a top speed when he suddenly lost control of its handle

Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée play

Man dies after faking accident on himself to propose to fiancée

39-year-old Miguel Angel Pena who recently staged an accident scene to propose to his lover frightened fiancée has died through an accident.

Video of his tragic death was captured by a camera attached to his helmet which shows him riding a motorcycle at a top speed when he suddenly lost control of its handle, according to Mail online.

Noticias SIN reported that preliminary medical reports indicated Pena suffered fractures in his cranium and died at a local medical center in the province of Samana.

He has left behind an 11-year-old girl who lives in New York City.

READ ALSO: 70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years

Prior to his unexpected death, Miguel Angel Pena was the president of the local racing club Inmortales MC [Immortals MC].

News about his death has gone viral due to the fact that he faked an accident on himself not long ago, and he has indeed died through an accident.

