Well, that is what a Nigerian man has done to his son to give him quality parenting.

The man identified as Felix Obazee has bragged about employing his son, Uyiogosa, as a security man at his company.

The CEO of Fionet Security Services took to LinkedIn to share photos of him and his son dressed in the company’s security uniform and disclosed that he chose to make him a security guard to make him experience the reality of life instead of pampering him.

Man employs son (university student) as security guard in his company

“Catching them young.

“Picture with my 2nd son, but the 4th child, Uyiogosa Praise Obazee, a student of the University of Port Harcourt dressed in my company's Security uniform on duty.

“Can you teach your children your trade, your business and make them learn that life is not all about cell phones and games? Or you don't want them to suffer how you suffered to become successful?

“I am grateful to God for his grace to raise responsible children that will be leaders in their generation.

“@Uyi see you at the top son!” Felix Obazee wrote on Linkedin.

His post has received a lot of reactions with many people doffing their hats out to him.