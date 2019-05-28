Man ‘explains’ why women ‘deserve’ to be abandoned after suffering with their men to exit poverty

That is exactly what a South African man is justifying by comparing women with scaffolding who should not be part of the success story after serving their purpose.

READ ALSO: Woman arrested for claiming to have built 7-bed-roomed house after husband chased her out of 1-bedroom home (video)

The controversial man is trending online because he claimed that women who become bitter and complain after being dumped by their lovers in that manner are suffering from entitlement mentality.

His view has triggered mixed reaction on social media, with majority of users bashing him for making such a 'backward' statement.

Read his controversial Facebook post below:

Do you agree with him? Share your opinion.