Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

"Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva" @guinnessworldrecords captioned the video.

Gregory Da Silva is seen in the video balancing the eggs meticulously to ensure none falls.

Amazingly, he was able to get several hundreds of the eggs arranged in a hat placed on his head successfully to register his name in the globally renowned records book.

Meanwhile, the family of the Ghanaian herbalist who had more than 100 children before dying early this year is unhappy that their ‘hero’ has not been included in the Guinness World Records.

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu was a herbalist who lived at Amakrom in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern region and majored in plant medicine for fertility.

He said in 2017 that despite having over 100 children then, he was still interested in producing more till his last breath.

Following his death in February this year, his children have expressed displeasure about the non-inclusion of their father’s name in the Guinness Book of Record.

According to them, their father’s achievement of marrying 15 wives and siring over 100 children with 280 grandchildren is unprecedented and will hardly ever happen anywhere in the world.

Oscar Asilenu, one of the children who spoke on behalf of his siblings said: “We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again. It can’t happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness book of records.

“Even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing which we can’t take out of history.”

Interestingly, although Oscar Asilenu thought his father has done well by marrying many wives and bearing numerous children, he is not prepared to continue his legacy.