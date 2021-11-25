Man reports his close friend to authorities for getting rich overnight

He took to his Twitter page to disclose that the complainant suspected that his friend might be engaged in some illegal means of making money, hence he filed a complaint against him with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“A client’s close friend wrote a complaint against him to the EFCC because he felt he became rich overnight,” the lawyer identified on Twitter as @Selzinng said.

He lamented how the complainant’s action amounts to a betrayal of the accused, saying the latter was of financial help to the former and his family but he chose to stab him in the back.

“The same friend he reported was always giving him money to take care of himself & his family.

“The guy was not just contented, we dey Federal High Court now sha,” the lawyer wrote on Twitter.

Although he expressed concern about the complainant’s so-called betrayal of his client, @Selzinng failed to mention what legal work he does to make money.